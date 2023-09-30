Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez considering run for Miami-Dade Sheriff

MIAMI — There may be a new contender jumping into the race for Miami-Dade County Sheriff in 2024.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez announced in an email statement Saturday that he is "actively considering" running for the position after having been approached by several colleagues, friends and supporters.

"I want to thank everyone for their words of encouragement and support," he stated. "As a 36-year law-enforcement veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol, as well as a local municipal official for 11, I know what it takes to keep our community safe."

"The policies advanced by the Democrats and their leftist supporters have resulted in American cities devolving into vandalism, anarchy, and chaos," Sanchez continued. "Miami-Dade residents want law and order and will not stand for that."

He added that once he makes a final decision, then he will officially announce his running. If he officially runs, Sanchez will be the 10th individual aiming for the position.

As of Sept. 21, there were nine people — three Democrats and six Republicans — who have announced their intentions to run for Miami-Dade Sheriff:

Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow (D)

Former federal agent Susan Khoury (D)

MDPD Lt. Rickey Mitchell (Ret.) (D)

Jaspen Bishop (R)

14-year MDPD veteran and Marion County Sheriff's Office District Comm. Ruamen de la Rua (Ret.) (R)

MDPD Reserve Ofc. Alex Fornet (Ret.) (R)

MDPD Ofc. Mario Knapp (Ret.) (R)

Orlando Lopez (R)

MDPD Ofc. Ernie Rodriguez (Ret.) (R)

On Sept. 20, MDPD Dir. Freddy Ramirez announced he was dropping out of the race for sheriff nearly two months after he attempted to take his own life while in Tampa.

Currently, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava wields the power of sheriff in the county because Miami-Dade County is the only one in Florida where the mayor has dual responsibility. In other counties, the sheriff is an independently elected position.

A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966 when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

The primary election for the post is scheduled for Aug. 20, which will be followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.