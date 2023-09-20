Watch CBS News
Local News

Freddy Ramirez drops out of 2024 race for Miami-Dade sheriff. Here's who else is running

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez has announced he will not be a candidate for the county's sheriff's post during the 2024 election but there are at least nine other candidates who are still in the race.

1800-peter-freddy-ramirez-one-on-one-pkg.jpg
Freddy Ramirez CBS4

The primary election for the post is scheduled for Aug. 20, which will be followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966, when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava currently wields he power of sheriff in the county since Miami-Dade is the only one in the state where the mayor has dual responsibility. In other Florida counties,, it is an independently elected position,

As of Wednesday and after Ramirez's decision, there were three Democrats who have announced their intentions to run:

  • John Barrow who joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 2007 and rose through the ranks before being promoted to a major in 2020.
  • Former federal agent Susan Khoury, a West Kendall resident who serves as a board member of the Miami-Dade County League of Women Voters. She rescinded her federal position on Sept. 15, 2023 after officially filing and announcing her candidacy for the post.
  • Former Miami-Dade officer Rickey Mitchell.

On the GOP side, six Republicans are vying for the post, including:

  • Jaspen Bishop, who lives in Homestead.  
  • Ruamen de la Rua, a current Miami police officer.  
  • Alex Fornet, a retired Miami-Dade police reserve officer.
  • Mario Knapp, a retired Miami-Dade police officer.
  • Orlando Lopez. a Homestead resident.  
  • Ernie Rodriguez, a retired Miami-Dade police officer.
CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 4:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.