Freddy Ramirez drops out of 2024 race for Miami-Dade sheriff. Here's who else is running

MIAMI -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez has announced he will not be a candidate for the county's sheriff's post during the 2024 election but there are at least nine other candidates who are still in the race.

Freddy Ramirez CBS4

The primary election for the post is scheduled for Aug. 20, which will be followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966, when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava currently wields he power of sheriff in the county since Miami-Dade is the only one in the state where the mayor has dual responsibility. In other Florida counties,, it is an independently elected position,

As of Wednesday and after Ramirez's decision, there were three Democrats who have announced their intentions to run:

John Barrow who joined the Miami-Dade Police Department

Former federal agent Susan Khoury, a West Kendall resident who serves as a board member of the Miami-Dade County League of Women Voters. She rescinded her federal position

Former Miami-Dade officer Rickey Mitchell.

On the GOP side, six Republicans are vying for the post, including:

Jaspen Bishop, who lives in Homestead.

Ruamen de la Rua, a current Miami police officer.

Alex Fornet, a retired Miami-Dade police reserve officer.

Mario Knapp, a retired Miami-Dade police officer.

Orlando Lopez. a Homestead resident.

Ernie Rodriguez, a retired Miami-Dade police officer.