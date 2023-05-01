Miami-Dade police director Ramirez running for county sheriff

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III has announced that he's running for sheriff in 2024.

Currently, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava holds the power of sheriff in the county.

Miami-Dade is the only county state where the mayor also holds the powers of sheriff, in all others, it is an independently elected position, according to the Miami Herald.

In 2018, voters approved a constitutional amendment that mandates Miami-Dade elect a sheriff.

Under state rules, the sheriff position must be elected in partisan contests, meaning Ramirez would need to win the August Democratic primary and then face the Republican nominee in November.

Starting as a beat cop nearly 30 years ago, Ramirez worked his way through every rank of the Miami-Dade police department. In 2020, he was named police director by then-Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

"I am a product of our community in every way," Ramirez says in a campaign video. "And while we must do more so every family feels safe, I am proud to lead a department that has brought Miami-Dade one of the lowest crime rates in the nation."

Levine Cava has fought to retain most of her current law enforcement authority, with county commissioners last year backing her plan that would limit the new sheriff to duties spelled out under Florida law, such as serving warrants and eviction papers, according to the Miami Herald.

The Florida Sheriff Association objected and has filed a lawsuit. The Florida Legislature is also against the plan. Last week, the House passed a measure that would strip the county's government of its police department and transfer it to the new sheriff.