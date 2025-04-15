Florida hands-free driving zone bill faces critical deadline

With less than two weeks remaining in Florida's legislative session, time is running out for a bill to make the state a hands-free driving zone to get its day on the House floor.

While the legislation, House Bill 501, has already passed in the Senate, it's now stalled in committee, leaving families affected by distracted driving desperate for change.

Distracted driving tragedy

CBS News Miami

For one South Florida mother, the mission is deeply personal.

"Patrick was a wildly enthusiastic 20-year-old who had a heart for social justice beyond anyone I've ever known," said Debbie Wanninkhof, whose son Patrick was killed by a distracted driver in 2015.

Fatal distracted driving

Patrick Wanninkhof was an engineer and teacher in the Bronx. He had joined a charitable program called Bike & Build, pedaling cross-country to help construct affordable housing. But his life was cut short.

"The Key Biscayne police officer came to our door... that's when she told us Patrick had been killed. That was the day," Wanninkhof recalled.

The driver who hit Patrick was going over 80 miles an hour. She had glanced at her phone after getting a Zillow notification and veered into Patrick and his riding partner.

Hands-free driving push

Now, his mom is urging House Speaker Daniel Perez to schedule HB 501 for a vote. But the bill hasn't been heard in the two committees it was assigned to, and with time running out, the path forward is uncertain.

"To be honest, neither chair of either committee is interested in taking up the bill," said Rep. Allison Tant (D-District 9), who sponsored the bill. Still, Tant remains committed to filing the bill until it passes.

The bill would take Florida's 2019 "No Texting While Driving" law a step further, banning drivers from holding a phone in their hands altogether. Supporters say it's a necessary move to combat a growing crisis.

Distracted driving statistics

In 2023, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) reported 54,766 distracted driving crashes, resulting in 2,510 serious injuries and 299 deaths.

Miami-Dade County alone saw 18 distracted driving fatalities; Broward County had 8.

Across all three South Florida counties, nearly 10,000 distracted driving crashes occurred in 2023.

Raising awareness campaign

In her Key Biscayne backyard, Debbie Wanninkhof displays banners to raise awareness about distracted driving. For her, it's not just about honoring Patrick – it's about protecting others.

"As parents, it's just one of these unimaginable things... we want to prevent this from happening to anyone else," she said. "My message would be: Don't put it down. Don't even pick it up."

Legislative session deadline

If House Bill 501 is heard by its assigned committees, House Speaker Daniel Perez could then bring it to the floor for a full vote. CBS News Miami has reached out to Speaker Perez's office for comment and is awaiting a response.