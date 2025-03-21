Change in Florida gun age law positioned for full House vote, on hold in Senate

A controversial proposal to repeal a law that prevents people under age 21 from buying rifles and shotguns in Florida is positioned to go to the full House, but the issue remains on hold in the Senate.

The Republican-controlled House Judiciary Committee on Thursday voted 16-6 to approve the bill, which would lower the minimum age to purchase rifles and other long guns from 21 to 18. Republican Rep. Hillary Cassel joined Democrats in opposing the bill.

Parkland shooting led to law change

The Legislature and then-Gov. Rick Scott increased the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

The House approved repeal bills in 2023 and 2024, but the measures did not get through the Senate. With the Legislature ending its third week of this year's regular session, a Senate bill that would roll back the age limit has not been heard in committees.

Asked about the issue, Republican Senate President Ben Albritton tearfully recalled walking the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and seeing damage from the mass shooting. But he also said he takes Second Amendment rights seriously and is a lifetime National Rifle Association member.

"I don't have an answer for that right now," Albritton said. "Like I do everything. I am thinking this through."

House bill sponsor Michelle Salzman pointed Thursday to people in her community who are under 21 and want to have guns for safety.

"We have people in Pensacola who are living at home with young children, 18-, 19-year-old single moms, who have not had the opportunity to have that," Salzman said. "And they have expressed to me that they would like to be able to purchase a firearm for the protection of their home."

Broward County School Board Chairwoman Debra Hixon, whose husband Chris Hixon was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, told the House committee that a repeal of the law would indicate lawmakers "have forgotten who my husband and the other 16 victims were."

"I believe my job as a public servant is to make sure that my students are safe and that they get home every day," Hixon said. "I do believe that's also your job as legislators for our state."

But Luis Valdes of Gun Owners of America said rolling back the age law would admit a mistake when the Legislature "violated" the Second Amendment in 2018.

"Most importantly, the issue with this legislation is that it disarms women. It disarms young people," Valdes said. "It disarms my own daughter. She's 5 years old right now, but when she becomes 18, if she decides to move out of my house and attends college, I want her to be able to defend herself."

Federal law has long barred people under 21 from buying handguns.

Florida's attorney general will not defend current law

Thursday's vote came less than a week after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 8-4 against an NRA challenge to the 2018 law. The panel majority said, in part, the law maintains access as people under 21 can still receive rifles and long guns as gifts from family members.

But the issue is likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who took office in February, said he would not defend the law.

"Notwithstanding CA11's opinion today, I believe restricting the right of law-abiding adults to purchase firearms is unconstitutional," Uthmeier posted Friday on X, referring to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Also, Uthmeier wrote that if the "NRA decides to seek further review at SCOTUS (the Supreme Court), I am directing my office not to defend this law. Men and women old enough to fight and die for our country should be able to purchase firearms to defend themselves and their families."

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he would support changes to state gun laws, including the gun-age restriction.

Albritton said he's working with attorneys and Senate staff members to understand the potential "ramifications" of Uthmeier's announcement that he would not defend the law.

"I've got respect for every branch of government and have not made any decisions about that at this point," Albritton said.