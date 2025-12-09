Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis designates CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations"

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he has designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as "foreign terrorist organizations."

DeSantis signed an executive order which he posted to social media Monday evening.

"Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support," DeSantis said in a post on X.

CAIR is a nonprofit founded in 1994 with a mission to advance American Muslim civil rights. It now has chapters in more than two dozen cities around the U.S.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a Sunni Islamist movement founded in Egypt nearly a century ago, which is active in countries across the Middle East. DeSantis accused it of supporting Hamas and Lebanon-based Hezbollah in their attacks on Israel and of funneling money to terrorist groups. There is a direct tie with Hamas, as it was set up as the Muslim Brotherhood's Palestinian branch.

In November, President Trump said the U.S. would look into whether to designate Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan or elsewhere as foreign terrorist organizations. He then gave Secretary of State and former Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent 30 days to submit a report, and 45 days after that to take action.

In his executive order, DeSantis referenced the president's directive.

The federal government has not taken such action against CAIR.

CAIR calls DeSantis' executive order an "attack on the civil rights of Florida's Muslim community"

In response to DeSantis' executive order, CAIR released a statement announcing a Tuesday press conference to address what they called an attack on Florida's Muslim community.

"An attack on our civil rights organization is a direct attack on our constitutional First Amendment rights and an attack on the civil rights of Florida's Muslim Community," the Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.

The chapter said that DeSantis' executive order "singles out and defames" the Muslim community based on what it referred to as "an 'Israel First' political agenda."

"CAIR-Florida will not stand idly by while we are defamed and out rights are re-denied," the group said. "We are taking legal action to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their background or political views, are protected equally under the law."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also took aim at the groups

DeSantis' announcement comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November banned members of the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR fro purchasing or acquiring land in that state, accusing them of supporting terrorism and undermining Texas laws through "harassment, intimidation and violence."

CAIR disputed that and accused Abbott of "advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas." The organization sued Abbott over the proclamation, saying CAIR would "not be intimidated by smear campaigns launched by politicians like Mr. Abbott."