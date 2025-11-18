Abbott declares CAIR, Muslim Brotherhood terrorist organizations, bans land purchase

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott banned two Muslim groups on Tuesday from owning land in Texas, calling them foreign terrorist organizations.

The governor's proclamation would prohibit the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and its members from purchasing or acquiring land in the state, accusing the groups of supporting terrorism and undermining Texas laws through harassment, intimidation, and violence.

This comes months after Abbott signed a law banning so-called sharia compounds in Texas. In a statement, Abbott said in part.. "The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose sharia law and establish Islam's 'mastership of the world.'"

"I think what the governor has realized is that this is all tied together," said Allen West, the chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party. "I think the governor is taking a proactive stance in making sure he cuts that tie of resourcing and support."

CAIR, which was founded in 1994, is the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the country.

They responded to Abbott, saying:

"CAIR is an independent American civil rights organization that has spent 30 years protecting free speech, advancing religious freedom, and promoting justice for people here and abroad. We have consistently condemned all forms of unjust violence, including hate crimes, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and terrorism. In fact, we condemn terrorism so often that ISIS once put a target on our national executive director.

"Although we are flattered by Greg Abbott's obsession with our civil rights organization, his publicity stunt masquerading as a proclamation has no basis in fact or law. By defaming a prominent American Muslim institution with debunked conspiracy theories and made-up quotes, Mr. Abbott has once again shown that his top priority is advancing anti-Muslim bigotry, not serving the people of Texas.

"The truth is that Mr. Abbott is an Israel First politician who has spent months stoking anti-Muslim hysteria to smear American Muslims critical of the Israeli government. Unlike Mr. Abbott, who unleashed violence against Texas students protesting the Gaza genocide to satisfy his AIPAC donors, our civil rights organization answers to the American people, relies on support from the American people, and stands up for American values.

"We have successfully sued Greg Abbott three different times for shredding the First Amendment for the benefit of the Israeli government, and we are ready to do so again if he attempts to turn this publicity stunt into actual policy."

South Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds, a democrat, condemned Abbott's declaration, saying this "looks like Jim Crow all over again," adding that "this is state-sanctioned discrimination, and it must be called out."

"These are issues that people feel very strongly about, and we're heading into an election season, and so, this sort of proclamation by Gov. Abbott, by the president, by anybody in politics is not uncommon in this season of the year," said attorney David Coale.

Whether this declaration is enforceable, Coale said the federal government controls foreign affairs like terrorism, not states, however, states are free to enforce their own laws and investigate.

"There are going to be some First Amendment questions about whether investigations here are really trying to find violators of the law or just trying to bother people that have a certain political perspective on some very touchy issues," Coale said.