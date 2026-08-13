Fabricated headlines, false health claims spread in Florida's District 24 Democratic primary race

The Democratic primary race for Florida's District 24 is drawing heightened scrutiny amid reports of deceptive campaign tactics, including fabricated news headlines and misleading text messages.

The Protect Progress political action committee is facing accusations of using fake Miami Herald headlines in mailers and television advertisements targeting Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert. According to the newspaper, one of the cited articles does not mention Gilbert by name.

The Protect Progress PAC is being accused by the newspaper of using fake Miami Herald headlines in TV ads like this one targeting Oliver Gilbert. CBS News Miami

The contest to succeed outgoing U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson has seen tensions rise as misinformation spreads.

"I think this race is getting too dirty," Gilbert told CBS News Miami. "But let's be clear, the race has been dirty the whole time. People have been spinning negative stuff about me the whole time. But what happened specifically with Shevrin was completely out of bounds".

Gilbert was referring to a text message that falsely alleged state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a fellow candidate, is HIV positive. Other recent messages have highlighted the candidates' sexual orientation.

During a federal job fair at Miami Dade College, Wilson expressed a desire for the campaign rhetoric to de-escalate.

"I want it to calm down," Wilson said. "But that's how politics is. I've been in it. I've been through it".

CBS News Miami contacted the Protect Progress PAC for comment but did not receive a response. The origin of the anonymous text messages remains unclear.