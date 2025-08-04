Florida deputy removes small alligator from a pool with his bare hands

Florida deputy hauls small alligator out of pool with his bare hand

It was all in a day's work for a Florida sheriff's deputy who was called to home after a young alligator was found swimming in a backyard pool in St. Augustine.

After being shown where the 3 to 4-foot gator was, the deputy used a pool net to get it closer to the deck and then snatched it out of the water with his bare hands.

"Oh, I got you and you're fine, I know you're super mad," the deputy can be heard saying on his body cam video as he hauls the gator out.

As the gator continued to thrash about, the deputy tried to soothe it.

"I know you're mad. I know, I know. You're so angry," he said.

Carrying the gator out of the yard, the deputy told the residents that he was going to take it to a pond far from any residential areas and release it.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office posted the capture on Facebook.

"The alligator wasn't happy its pool time was over or about the ride in the patrol car, but it was buckled in and safely relocated to a nearby pond by Deputy Richardson," they captioned the post.