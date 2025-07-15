South Florida rains may prompt more gator and snake sightings, officials warn

Rainfall totals on Monday matched forecasts of 1 to 3 inches across South Florida. And while the region avoided major flooding, the soggy conditions could still stir up some unexpected wildlife — namely, alligators and snakes.

These animals are often displaced by rising water and may be spotted in neighborhoods, parks, or even roadways, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Although the FWC has not issued a new advisory tied specifically to Monday's storms, the agency has previously warned: "Alligators and snakes might be observed more frequently after a major storm event, especially in areas with flooding. Keep them at a distance and give them space."

Wildlife may follow the water

The FWC reminds residents not to feed or approach wild animals under any circumstances. Even animals that appear to be orphaned or abandoned may not be.

"Rarely are animals actually orphaned; a parent could be searching for food or observing its young from a distance," the agency said in the prior release.

For injured wildlife, residents are encouraged to contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. A list by county is available at MyFWC.com/Conservation under "How You Can Conserve" → "Living with Wildlife" → "Injured and Orphaned Wildlife."

Manatees and nuisance gators

Manatees may also become stranded during rough weather.

"If you encounter a stranded, injured or dead manatee, do not attempt to handle it on your own," the FWC said.

Instead, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

If an alligator poses a threat to people, pets or property, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286). The FWC will dispatch a licensed trapper if needed.