Florida Democrats push party unity ahead of November's general election

Florida Democrats gathered to promote party unity in Little Havana on Wednesday, but faced questions about socialism given an upset in Tuesday's primary.

Florida state representative Angie Nixon, of Jacksonville, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, defeated moderate Democrat Alex Vindman.

She told CBS News Miami that she believes she won because she listened to voters.

"I love having conversations with people and that's what inevitably led to our success," Nixon said.

At a campaign stop in Miami Lakes, Democratic candidate for Governor David Jolly explained his position.

Ashley Moody, Angie Nixon Getty Images

"I reject socialism," he said. "I'm a capitalist and I think capitalism creates the most amount of economic growth."

"There's going to be some stuff we disagree on. That's OK. What we are trying to do is bring honesty back to our politics and not trying to wash over some of the real conversations," he added.

Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Nikki Fried believes the party is unified.

"We're united about the issues that are important to the people on the ground," she said. "And the issue is again the unaffordability."

"Everybody has a consistent drumbeat, they can't afford our state," she added.