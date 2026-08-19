Democratic socialist candidate Angie Nixon says "it's not about labels" after Florida Senate primary victory

Washington — Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon, a democratic socialist candidate who pulled off an upset victory over a more moderate opponent to win the Democratic nomination in the Florida Senate race, said on Wednesday that "it's not about labels."

"It's not necessarily a socialist message or a progressive message," Nixon said on "CBS Mornings." "It's actually just about the needs of people."

Nixon defeated Alex Vindman in Tuesday's primary, setting up the race against GOP Sen. Ashley Moody in November. Her victory is the latest in a series of wins by progressive-left candidates, including a number of democratic socialists, which have underscored a key midterm dynamic as the party grapples with differing visions for its future.

But Nixon downplayed the divisions and labels on Wednesday, saying that "people want the same things," pointing to being "healthy, prosperous, and safe."

"They want to make sure that people are looking out for these rights that they deserve, which are healthcare, which are housing, which are voting rights, and it's actually resonating, and they're supportive of them," she said.

Nixon, who's represented portions of the Jacksonville area in the Florida statehouse since 2020, said she just recently became a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, while noting that she also recently became a member of the Working Families Party. She said "I let people know that nothing's changed about me."

"I am someone who's going to stand up for them to make sure that I listen to them and continue to fight for them and what their needs are," Nixon said.

On some of the progressive priorities she's campaigned on, including Medicare for All and free universal childcare and pre-K, Nixon argued that the issues underscore concerns about health and safety that cross party lines. She indicated that the policies could be paid for with taxes on the ultra-rich.

More broadly, Nixon argued that Floridians are "fed up with what's happening in Washington, D.C."

"They realize that it's broken and that people like unelected Ashley Moody and Donald Trump are working less and less and less, and meanwhile getting richer," Nixon said.

Moody was appointed to the Senate last year to replace Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The former Florida attorney general is now running to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in early 2029.

Nixon's victory came despite a well-funded campaign by her opponent, the more moderate Vindman, a National Security Council whistleblower who gained national attention when he testified in President Trump's first impeachment trial. Asked how she secured her victory, Nixon said as a former single mom, she knows "how to make a dollar stretch," and as a community organizer, she said "we work hard, and we go and speak to everyone."

"And that's what the difference was between me and Mr. Vindman," Nixon said. "And that's going to be the difference between me and Ashley Moody."