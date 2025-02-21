Florida becoming a hotspot for car culture

From big racing events to car shows, rev your engines because Florida is becoming a hotspot for car culture.

It's safe to say R&B singer and actor Tyrese knows a thing or two about fast cars. The Fast and Furious film franchise actor loves them and knows where to show them off.

"It's always been Florida for me because of the weather," Tyrese said. "Now the hurricanes - different conversation."

But even with tropical trouble, car enthusiasm is growing in the Sunshine State and it's been decades in the making.

Florida's love of fast cars

The Daytona 500, NASCAR's biggest event, happens in February. The yearly race is a cornerstone of the racing brand in Florida and that's the tip of the iceberg.

Formula 1 made a major comeback to Florida just three years ago with the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

This year, Florida is once again the kickoff for FuelFest, loaded with hot rides, music artists and even drift courses.

Florida is becoming a car lover's home for many reasons, as the gap is getting smaller between extreme gearheads and the everyday person who has a passion for cars.

"I think one of the things that fuels the culture in Florida is how welcoming Florida is," Cody Walker said.

Walker is the younger brother of the late Paul Walker and is one of the founders of FuelFest.

Florida's warm weather, the already strong car culture base, and the major venues and tracks all makes the state an ideal place for car culture.

"Not every state in the nation is so kind to people who love their fast gasoline burning cars," Walker said.

A big part of car culture is community.

A portion of the FuelFest proceeds goes to Reach Out Worldwide, a disaster relief nonprofit that was founded by the late Paul Walker.

FuelFest races into South Florida in early March at the South Florida Fairgrounds. F1 will return to Miami Gardens in May.