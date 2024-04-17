Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix returns to South Florida. Here's what you need to know

MIAMI GARDENS — In about two weeks, Formula 1 revs up again in South Florida.

South Florida Motorsports (SFM), the organizers of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2024, have announced that the international racing event will return to Miami Gardens, taking place the first weekend of May at the Miami International Autodrome next to Hard Rock Stadium.

Entering its third year, Miami has been chosen as one of the only six venues to host an F1 Sprint in 2024, meaning there will be an extra race held that Saturday and guaranteeing high-octane action throughout the weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

Tickets

Now available for purchase, the General Admission Campus Pass offers three days of on-track action throughout the weekend and across the Autodrome.

For $150 per day, the General Admission Campus Pass offers a variety of views, food, art and entertainment for an immersive F1 weekend to reflect "the culture of Miami throughout," SFM stated.

The pass includes access to the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium to see the F1 Team Village on the football field, the support paddocks, an expanded F1 Fan Zone, a view of the winners' podium and access to the track at the end of the race. According to the event organizers, the support paddocks access, which hosts the F1 Academy and Porsche series, is new this year for Campus Pass holders.

"We have been eagerly anticipating the launch of this year's Campus Pass and are excited to announce it is now available for fans," stated Tyler Epp, president of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. "As we enter the third year of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, we are proud and excited to welcome fans to our beautiful Campus, which is entirely unique in auto racing and has been thoughtfully imagined and perfected to provide the best fan experience on the Formula 1 calendar."

"This General Admission ticket offers great value for an immersive Formula 1 weekend," Epp continued. "And with the addition of a Sprint race guaranteeing three days of competitive action, all Campus Pass holders will experience everything our race is famous for, from the exciting on-track racing to the very best music, food and culture Miami has to offer."

To purchase tickets, visit f1miamigp.com/tickets.

On the Track

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix begins Friday, May 3, and concludes on Sunday, May 5. Below is the preliminary schedule of racing events. The exact times have not yet been announced, but the schedule will be updated when more information is released.

Friday, May 3

F1 Academy First Practice Session — TBD

Formula 1 First Practice Session — TBD

Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session — TBD

F1 Academy Second Practice Session — TBD

F1 Sprint Qualifying Session — TBD

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session — TBD

Saturday, May 4

F1 Academy Qualifying Session — TBD

F1 Sprint Race — TBD

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session — TBD

F1 Academy First Race — TBD

Formula 1 Qualifying Session — TBD

Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race — TBD

Sunday, May 5

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race — TBD

Ferrari Parade Laps — TBD

F1 Academy Second Race — TBD

Formula 1 Drivers' Parade — TBD

Formula 1 Grand Prix — TBD

For the first time, Miami will be one of six locations to host a Sprint race in 2024. Held on Saturday, the Sprint is roughly a third the distance of a Grand Prix and "will guarantee three days of competitive action" in Miami Gardens this year, SFM stated. The other locations to host Sprints include Austin, Texas; China, Austria, Brazil and Qatar.

On track, there will be no changes to the driver lineups for the first time in the sport's history. This means Florida's Logan Sargeant will enjoy another season at Williams Racing as the American driver, who is looking to build on his rookie campaign from last year. According to SFM, Sargeant turned 23 on New Year's Eve and will be keen to increase his points haul going into this season.

One notable change to the 10 teams is the departure of Alfa Romeo, meaning that the Swiss-based Sauber squad will be known as the Stake F1 Team moving forward before Audi takes ownership of the organization full-time in 2026, SFM stated.

However, a new addition to this season will be the F1 Academy — the innovative junior series that has been created to prepare female drivers for higher levels of motorsport competition, to find a future female Formula 1 star. The championship will visit seven different venues this year and every round will form a part of the support package of a Grand Prix weekend. Each team will also feature a car that will be affiliated to one of the 10 F1 teams. Miami is set to host a round during its weekend, which will further add to the action to the third staging of a Formula 1 race at Hard Rock Stadium.

Off-road Activities

Other than watching the fast cars and races, there are plenty of things to do at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

For starters, there will be a live auction on Saturday night. In partnership with international car auction house Bonhams | Cars, fans will be able to enjoy the display of contemporary, modern supercars and Formula 1 race cars around the Miami campus during the weekend.

Aside from the auction, fans will be delighted to hear that the Hard Rock Beach Club returns for 2024. As one of the most iconic hospitality spaces at the Autodrome, the venue is located on the outside of Turns 11-13 on the track and is the place where "South Beach meets Formula 1," SFM stated.

Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, the space features cabana-style seating, signature pools, bars and all-day cuisine, along with world-class entertainment from top performers such as singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and DJ John Summit. SFM stated that more A-list acts will be announced in the coming weeks. If you're unable to catch these performances live, you can always watch them anywhere at the venue since they will be streamed for all fans throughout the campus.

Speaking of top performers, fans are expected to watch Grammy winner Marc Anthony to perform the national anthem ahead of Sunday's race before drivers start their engines.

For tickets, visit f1miamigp.com/tickets/club/beach-club/