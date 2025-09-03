Florida abortion rates drop 34.2% lower than during the same period in 2024, data shows

The number of reported abortions in Florida during the first eight months of 2025 was 34.2 percent lower than during the same period in 2024, according to new data posted online by the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

The data showed that 29,455 abortions had been reported this year as of Monday. During the comparable period in 2024, 44,771 abortions had been reported.

The decrease came after a law took effect in May 2024 that largely prevents abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Breakdown of abortion timing and reasons

The newly posted data shows that a reported 29,258 abortions this year occurred in the first trimester of pregnancy, 196 occurred in the second trimester and one occurred in the third trimester.

Of the second-trimester abortions, 126 stemmed from a "fatal fetal abnormality," according to the data. That was also the reason for the third-trimester abortion.