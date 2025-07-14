Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida abortion numbers plummet in 2025 amid six-week ban

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

The number of abortions reported in Florida during the first half of 2025 dropped 40.4 percent from the same period in 2024, amid a ban on most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, according to new state data.

A report posted online by the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration showed that 21,572 abortions had been reported this year as of July 1, down from 36,221 at the same point in 2024.

Decreases were reported across Florida and among out-of-state residents, whose total dropped from 2,928 during the first six months of 2024 to 744 this year.

Impact of six-week ban and trimester breakdown

The law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy took effect May 1, 2024, after a Florida Supreme Court ruling.

The new data showed that 21,434 of the reported abortions this year occurred in the first trimester of pregnancies, while 138 were in the second trimester and none were in the third trimester.

The largest number of second-trimester abortions, 87, were "performed due to fatal fetal abnormality," according to the Agency for Health Care Administration.

CBS Miami Team

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.