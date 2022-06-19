Watch CBS News
Situation at FIU stemmed from Miami-Dade PD pursuit ending near campus library

MIAMI – The Florida International University Police Department has given the all clear after the school issued a warning Sunday for students to avoid part of its main campus due to police activity.

According to FIU PD, officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department were in pursuit of a suspect who entered the campus.

Officers swarmed the area of the Green Library, prompting the university's alert to stay away from the area.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody, and campus operations have resumed as normal.

The reason behind MDPD chasing down the suspect remains unknown.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

