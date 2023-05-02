FIU says no danger found after report of active shooter on campus

MIAMI -- Officials at Florida International University said there was no danger on campus after school police received a report Tuesday morning of an active shooter, prompting an evacuation order.

No injuries were reported but several Miami-Dade police officers responded to the school around 9 a.m. after reports of a "dangerous situation" was reported to be happening on campus.

FIU initially tweeted an alert, telling everyone to evacuate the area because of the situation but followed that up a short time later saying there had been reports of a shooter in AHC 3 but officers had "cleared the building" and were now searching the campus to ensure safety.

FIU Alert Update: This morning @FIUPOLICE received reports of an active shooter in AHC 3. Officers have cleared the building and are now conducting a methodical search.

There is no danger to anyone on campus.

"There is no danger to anyone on campus," the FIU tweet said.

There was also a report of assistance being needed at City College in Hollywood for a shooting.

A spokesperson for the city however, said there was no injuries or threats found on the campus after the call.