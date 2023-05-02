Watch CBS News
FIU says no danger found after report of active shooter on campus

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- Officials at Florida International University said there was no danger on campus after school police received a report Tuesday morning of an active shooter, prompting an evacuation order.

No injuries were reported but several Miami-Dade police officers responded to the school around 9 a.m. after reports of a "dangerous situation" was reported to be happening on campus.

FIU initially tweeted an alert, telling everyone to evacuate the area because of the situation but followed that up a short time later saying there had been reports of a shooter in AHC 3 but officers had "cleared the building" and were now searching the campus to ensure safety.

"There is no danger to anyone on campus," the FIU tweet said.

There was also a report of assistance being needed at City College in Hollywood for a shooting.

A spokesperson for the city however, said there was no injuries or threats found on the campus after the call.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 10:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

