Video shows two boats engulfed in flames at a Coconut Grove marina

Two boats heavily damaged by fire in Coconut Grove

As thick smoke billowed into the air, Miami firefighters battled a large boat fire Tuesday morning at the Grove Isles Marina in Coconut Grove.

Miami Fire Rescue said the call came in around 7:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found two cruising vessels fully engulfed in flames at the dock, posing a threat to nearby boats.

The fire was immediately upgraded, and additional resources, including the Miami Fireboat and a hazardous materials team were called in.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack while trying to keep the flame from spreading to the surrounding vessels. Within ten minutes, the fire was brought under control.

The two boats that caught fire, in the 30 to 40 range, were severely damaged. Miami Fire Rescue said two smaller boats adjacent to them had heat damage to their exterior sides, but no interior damage was reported.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Latest in a string of boat fires in South Florida

South Florida has seen a number of boat fire in recent weeks.

On June 6, multiple boats were destroyed or damaged by fire in Sunny Isles Beach. The boats were docked behind an apartment building at 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard, near Oleta River State Park. More than 25 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units fought flames, assisted by crews from Miami Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife. No injuries were reported.

On June 4, a fire broke out on a 50-foot docked at 2612 Whale Harbor Lane in Fort Lauderdale.

On May 28, there were two boat fires.

One was near Port Everglades cut. One person was rescued and treated for burn injuries.

The other was an explosion and fire on a 39-foot Sea Ray with 15 people on board. It happened as the boat was heading on the Intracoastal Waterway near Ft. Lauderdale after refueling. Eleven people were taken to the hospital, where one died.