Video shows flames, smoke from multiple boat fires in Sunny Isles Beach

Multiple crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife battled a trio of boat fires early Friday morning in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said when crews arrived, they found a docked yacht fully engulfed in flames near apartment units at 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard. This is near the NE163 Street bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and Oleta River State Park.

They said the fire had spread to two other boats docked nearby.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they moved one of the boats into the waterway to reduce the chance of the fire spreading to other vessels.

Fire crews attack the flames by deploying water and foam, from the land and the water. The area near the dock was evacuated. Smoke from the fires, which was pushed inland on a southeast breeze, could be seen for miles.

It took a little over an hour to bring the flames under control.

No injuries were reported.