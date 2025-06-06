Watch CBS News
Video shows flames, smoke from multiple boat fires in Sunny Isles Beach

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Crews battle 3 boat fires in Sunny Isles Beach
Crews battle 3 boat fires in Sunny Isles Beach 03:02

Multiple crews from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Fire Rescue, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife battled a trio of boat fires early Friday morning in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said when crews arrived, they found a docked yacht fully engulfed in flames near apartment units at 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard. This is near the NE163 Street bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway and Oleta River State Park.  

They said the fire had spread to two other boats docked nearby. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they moved one of the boats into the waterway to reduce the chance of the fire spreading to other vessels. 

Fire crews attack the flames by deploying water and foam, from the land and the water. The area near the dock was evacuated. Smoke from the fires, which was pushed inland on a southeast breeze, could be seen for miles.  

It took a little over an hour to bring the flames under control.  

No injuries were reported.

