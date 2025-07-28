Fire destroys buildings at Miccosukee reservation, community vows to rebuild

A massive fire that tore through part of the Miccosukee Indian reservation Sunday night destroyed several buildings, damaged vehicles and left a deep mark on a tight-knit community.

The fire erupted just before 8:40 p.m. at the Miccosukee Tiger Camp off Southwest 8th Street at 377th Avenue, prompting a swift multi-agency response that included Miccosukee police and security and more than 70 Miami-Dade firefighters.

Historic camp structures lost in blaze

Sherry Tiger, whose grandfather Buffalo Tiger helped found the Tiger Camp, said three key community structures were lost: her aunt's home, a sewing and craft learning center, and a traditional Chickee building.

"We still can't believe what we saw. A couple of buildings are down. This was a family camp with tradition and it has been here 40 to 50 years. It's my family camp," Tiger said.

"We lost a sewing center for the community," she added. "A seamstress was in there where they teach people to do patch work and make clothing. We also lost a main Chickee building for the community where people go to eat and stay."

Tiger said her aunt's family lost everything in the fire. "It is really tragic and very sad. I feel so bad for my aunt and her family. They lost everything. I have lived here my whole life," she said.

Despite the loss, she emphasized the community's resilience: "That is what we do. We try to help each other."

Firefighting hampered by wind and power lines

J.M. Richard, Assistant Fire Chief of Operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said five buildings and multiple vehicles were damaged or destroyed. The blaze was elevated to a third alarm to bring in additional resources.

"The fire was complicated by strong winds and down power lines throughout the street and the community hampering firefighting efforts," Richard said.

He credited Miccosukee police and security for helping evacuate the area swiftly. "They assisted in the evacuation preventing injuries and I have to take my hat off to them," he said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue released dramatic images and video from the scene, including aerial footage showing flames engulfing the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said no injuries were reported and no foul play is suspected. Tiger said she believes the fire started by accident.