Massive fire engulfs at least 3 homes on Miccosukee Reservation in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials says

Massive fire breaks out on Miccosukee Reservation in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

Massive fire breaks out on Miccosukee Reservation in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

Massive fire breaks out on Miccosukee Reservation in Southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

Multiple firefighters are at the Miccosukee Reservation after a massive fire engulfed at least three homes on Sunday night, officials said.

MDFR told CBS News Miami that its crews are at the scene, where "multiple single-family houses [are] on fire" on the Miccosukee Indian Reservation in Southwest Miami-Dade. People living in the area said the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m.

Officials for the Miccosukee Reservation told CBS News Miami that three houses were impacted, but it is unclear whether they were destroyed.

According to MDFR, 19 units are responding, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they don't suspect foul play or criminal activity.

CBS News Miami has a crew at the scene to gather more information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

contributed to this report.