FHP: 3-year-old driving golf cart hits, kills 7-year-old

MIAMI - A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near a home on private property when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard, the release said.

The older child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the release said. The 3-year-old wasn't hurt.

Concerns about minors driving golf carts in Florida recently prompted the passage of a new state law, CNN affiliate WJFX reported. Anyone under the age of 18 will soon need to have a permit or driver's license to drive a golf cart, the station reported last month.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and goes into effect October 1.

It doesn't state an age when minors become eligible to start driving golf carts but does state all minors must have a permit or driver's license to legally drive a golf cart in Florida. Drivers in Florida must be at least 15 and have parental consent to get a permit, WJFX reported.

Across the country, more than 6,500 children are hurt by golf carts every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just more than half those injured are children under 12.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 3:11 PM

First published on July 18, 2023 / 3:11 PM

