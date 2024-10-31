New felony charge against boat owner in deadly 2022 Labor Day crash

MIAMI - A man involved in a deadly boat crash two years ago in Biscayne Bay, in which a teen girl died and a second was severely injured, is facing a new charge.

George Pino, a prominent real estate broker, is now facing a felony vessel homicide, according to his attorney.

Last year, Pino was charged with one count of second-degree careless operation of a vessel causing and two second-degree counts of careless operation of a vessel causing serious bodily injury. Those charges have now been dropped in favor of the felony charge, which has a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.

The crash happened over the 2022 Labor Day weekend. On Sept. 4, George and Cecilia Pino were hosting several teen girls for their daughter's birthday party. All of the girls on the boat were lifelong friends and students at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

Investigators said Pino was piloting his 29-foot Robalo vessel, powered by twin 300-horsepower engines, back to the dock when it hit a channel marker near Boca Chita Key. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Pino said another boat came by creating a big wake and when he turned to check and make sure all of the girls were okay he hit the marker.

The catastrophic boat crash knocked everyone out of the boat and tore a large hole in the side of the vessel. Eleven of the 14 boat passengers were hurt. Six of them were taken to the hospital where Our Lady of Lourdes Academy senior Lucy Fernandez, 17, would later die. Classmate Katy Puig suffered a traumatic brain injury.

In announcing the misdemeanor charges last year, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's Office said they were filed after an "extensive marine investigation" conducted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission law enforcement officers (who) meticulously reviewed every aspect of the incident."

According to the Miami Herald, three eyewitnesses they interviewed weren't contacted by either the State Attorney's Office or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The case was re-evaluated after a new key witness came forward who had not been contacted during the investigation, according to the Miami Herald.

Also, Pino was never administered a sobriety test. The FWC maintained it didn't have probable cause to perform the test because Pino acknowledged to investigators he had "two beers" and didn't seem impaired at the scene, according to the Miami Herald.

When the boat was pulled from the water the day after the crash, 61 empty alcohol bottles, including an empty bottle of champagne, were found on it, according to the Miami Herald.

In March of last year, the parents of Katerina Puig filed a lawsuit against the Pinos. The suit claims the Pinos allowed the teens to drink alcohol during the outing and that George Pino had also been drinking before the crash.