FBI joins Fort Lauderdale police in search for suspect after 5 shot in entertainment district

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department, along with the FBI, is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect or suspects in a shooting that left five people hospitalized.

Fort Lauderdale Police said at about 2 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of SW 3rd. When they arrived, officers found five adult victims had been shot.

The suspect (s) reportedly fled before police arrived at the scene.

All five victims, who have not been identified, were taken to Broward Health hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire-Rescue in unknown conditions. However, police confirmed Wednesday that all five victims were released from the hospital.

Authorities asking for videos, photos from witnesses

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and are looking into the motive, but no suspect information has been revealed.

Police are asking witnesses to send in videos, photos or call the FLPD at 954-828-4900 with any information concerning the shooting.

The FBI has also set up a link to a website where people can upload any information, including videos and photos connected to the crime, at https://www.fbi.gov/fortlauderdaleshooting.

Broward County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. Call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Resident shares concerns ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations

CBS News Miami spoke to a man who frequents the area where the shooting took place. He said the later it gets at night, the more unsafe the entertainment district feels. He hopes the police plan to ramp up security for New Year's Eve.

"Hope there's a lot more police presence out here and some positive changes in the area," he told CBS News Miami.