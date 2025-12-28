5 people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

Five people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Fort Lauderdale on early Sunday, police said.

Around 2 a.m., Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 300 SW 2nd St. following a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found "several adult victims," prompting them to secure the scene and apply immediate tactical aid, Fort Lauderdale Police told CBS News Miami.

Five people were taken to the hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue; however, police did not have information regarding what condition the individuals were at this time.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the general public, Fort Lauderdale Police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police said there is no suspect information as their detectives investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.