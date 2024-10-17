FBI confirms South Florida man linked to international drug smuggling operation

MIAMI - The FBI confirmed Thursday that a South Florida man is linked to a massive international drug smuggling operation dismantled earlier this week, with authorities revealing new details about the case.

The man, identified as Nahim Bonilla, was arrested in Aventura in connection with the drug ring, which spanned multiple countries and allegedly involved multiple homicides.

At the center of the operation is Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder, who authorities say led the drug enterprise for 13 years.

During a press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada described the group as extremely dangerous, citing their involvement in several murders aimed at eliminating rivals.

While Bonilla and several others have been taken into custody, authorities said four suspects, including Wedding, remain at large.

The FBI raided Bonilla's $4.8 million home in Aventura's exclusive Island Estates neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

"We woke up at 6 a.m. to loud commands from the FBI telling someone to step outside with their hands up," a neighbor said.

FBI special agent Krysti Hawkins, speaking from Los Angeles, said a total of 12 arrests have been made in Florida, Michigan, Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

Investigators seized large quantities of cocaine, weapons, ammunition, cash, and over $3 million in cryptocurrency during the raids.

Authorities believe the group was responsible for the deaths of two Canadian family members, killed in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment in a case of mistaken identity, along with two other murders.

One neighbor said that, from his 28th-floor apartment, he and his wife heard everything during the raid. "We were scared. We thought it was gunfire," his wife added.

Four suspects remain on the run, including Ryan Wedding, who U.S. authorities said orchestrated the transport of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Wedding's capture and extradition.