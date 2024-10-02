South Florida nonprofit helps neighbors struggling with food insecurity feed each other's families

South Florida families feed each other with help of nonprofit food bank

MIAMI — For many families, putting food on the table can be a struggle during these difficult times. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 18 million households were "food insecure" at some time in 2023.

Several organizations like Farm Share, Florida's leading nonprofit food bank, and neighbors are coming together to support those in need in our community.

For those like Didi Szekely, this is a weekly affair: standing in line for food to feed her family.

"How important is this?," asked CBS News Miami. "You have your several bags of food — this lasts you how long?"

"It lasts us for a week," she replied.

Farm Share and the City of Miami to hold a food distribution event for residents on Wednesday for residents like Szekely, who need it most.

"I got bread, bagels, cans — I got chicken [and] potatoes," she said.

But for Szekely, it's not only about herself — she is always thinking of others. She stands in line for her family but also for her neighbors in need.

"It's not easy but it's worth it. It's worth it because besides me getting help, I can help somebody else, and it feels good," she said. "You know when you do something without expecting anything if it's what I mean I'd like that if I could, I'll give you the last piece of bread in my house. Yes, I'm like that I'm old-school."

With the help of another neighbor who was kind enough to drive her, Szekely delivered a bag of goods to her neighbor Zenia Lopez. When asked if she was grateful for what Szekely brought her, Lopez said they always helped each other out.

For these residents it's all about neighbors helping each other in a time of need.

"You know we have we have to help each other," Szekely said. "This is the real friendship doing things without expecting nothing in return because whatever you put out into the world that it's what comes back."