Family seeks justice after mom's death in fiery hit-and-run crash on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE - The family of Alissa "Lisa" Taylor, a 39-year-old mother and Metrorail worker, is mourning her tragic death in a hit-and-run crash on I-95 and pleading for answers.

Taylor, the mother of a 10-year-old son, Malik, was killed when a dark blue BMW slammed into her gold Nissan early Monday morning.

The collision caused Taylor's car to travel several hundred feet before it burst into flames with her inside. The driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

"Nobody stopped to help. You ran out of the car and left your car and you just left her in there burning alive," Gina Richardson, Taylor's sister, told CBS News. "It hurts. No one should have to die like that."

Taylor was on her way to work, where her sisters said she was a friendly and familiar face to passengers.

"When the trains open, one of the first faces you would've seen was my sister," said Earline Scavella, another sister of Taylor.

The family is now grieving not only the loss of Taylor but also the devastating impact on her young son, Malik.

"Kids are resilient. Malik is being resilient. It's his mom, no one can replace her," Scavella said, her voice breaking. "We're finding strength in him for us."

This tragedy is compounded by the family's previous loss of another sister last year. Scavella said they are desperate for closure and justice.

"We're just begging and pleading right now. Lisa was loved. She had a family and a son that loved her. She was going to work to support her son," Scavella said. "Speak up. Come forward. Any little piece of information will help."

The Florida Highway Patrol has yet to provide updates on the investigation and no arrests have been made.

Taylor's family has created a crowdfunding page to help cover funeral expenses and establish a fund for Malik.

"It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the loss of our beloved sister Lisa," Scavella wrote on the page. "She was taken from us far too soon, leaving an irreplaceable void in the lives of all who knew her. Lisa was not just a sister but an auntie, a friend and especially a mother to Malik, who was her entire world. We are left struggling to find words for this overwhelming loss."

The family is urging anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the BMW to contact authorities.