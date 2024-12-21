BMW driver accused of fleeing scene after Nissan driver killed in fiery crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- A person died after a hit-and-run on Interstate 95 on Friday and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is looking for the driver involved.

Highway patrol responded to the call around 4 a.m. on southbound I-95 just south of NW 79th Street to a two-vehicle crash.

A dark blue BWM sedan traveling southbound in the outside lane collided with the rear of a gold Nissan sedan, according to FHP.

The Nissan caught on fire and became fully engulfed with the driver still inside. The driver died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW is believed to have fled from the scene, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and extinguished the fire. The roadway has been temporarily closed.

This is a developing story.