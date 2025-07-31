Family of 13-year-old Erin Ko speaks out after fatal sailboat crash near Miami Beach

The family of Erin Ko, a 13-year-old girl who died in a sailboat crash Monday off Miami Beach, released a public statement Thursday expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and requesting privacy as they grieve the loss of their "beloved Erin."

"Our lives were forever changed"

Erin Ko Erin Ko family, courtesy

On Thursday afternoon, Alvin Wu, Erin's uncle and godfather, issued a statement to the media on behalf of the Ko family.

"The Ko family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of compassion and support following the tragic loss of our beloved Erin Ko," the statement read. "On July 28th, our lives were forever changed by a devastating accident that took Erin from us far too soon, leaving our family heartbroken beyond words."

"Our grief extends to all those affected by this tragedy. We hold the other victims and their loved ones in our hearts, sharing in the profound sorrow this loss has brought to so many," Wu continued.

"During this unimaginably difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy as we mourn Erin and honor her beautiful life. We hope you will understand our need for space to grieve, reflect, and begin the long journey toward healing."

The family also shared a selection of photos and said they plan to speak more publicly about Erin's life in the future. "Until then, we are immensely grateful for your kindness, respect, and understanding."

A bright light remembered

On Wednesday, Colegio San Pedro Nolasco Vitacura in Santiago, Chile, posted a tribute on Facebook confirming Erin's death. The school said Erin had attended from 2016 until 2024, when she moved to the United States with her family.

"She was a beautiful, happy, healthy girl who had her whole life ahead of her," said Paula Escobar, Erin's former homeroom teacher.

Elementary school director Francisca Aburto added, "Erin left a mark that's indelible. So that's very important for us to pass that on. While she was here, she was a light for us, for our school. For me, I also taught Erin before taking over as principal. I was her teacher in fifth grade, and in sixth grade. It was a wonderful experience…"

What we know about the crash

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday that Erin and 7-year-old Mila Yankelevich died from accidental drowning. Both were aboard a sailboat when it was struck by a barge in Biscayne Bay, between Hibiscus Island and Monument Island.

Authorities said the vessel, carrying five campers and a camp counselor, was dragged under the barge, which had a crane on top and what appeared to be pilings for a dock. The barge was supporting construction work in the Miami Beach area.

Two other children—an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old girl—remain in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A 12-year-old girl and a 19-year-old woman were evaluated at the scene but were not hospitalized.

The children were participating in a summer sailing camp operated by the Miami Yacht Club and affiliated with the Miami Youth Sailing Foundation.