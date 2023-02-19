Watch CBS News
Local News

Facing South Florida: Talking Daytona 500 with Prof. Victor Matheson of Holy Cross College

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Talking Daytona 500
Facing South Florida: Talking Daytona 500 05:47

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 race. This year, for the first time, there is no state or local sales tax on the tickets. Many economists believe this makes it easier for NASCAR to raise prices and keep even more of the money. Jim investigates how this tax break became law last year.

 Guest:  Prof. Victor Matheson/HOLY CROSS COLLEGE

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on February 19, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.