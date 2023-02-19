Facing South Florida: Talking Daytona 500 with Prof. Victor Matheson of Holy Cross College
More than 100,000 people are expected to attend Sunday's Daytona 500 race. This year, for the first time, there is no state or local sales tax on the tickets. Many economists believe this makes it easier for NASCAR to raise prices and keep even more of the money. Jim investigates how this tax break became law last year.
Guest: Prof. Victor Matheson/HOLY CROSS COLLEGE
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.