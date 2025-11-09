Watch CBS News
Local News

American teachers union boss Randi Weingarten's new book rings warning bell about opponents to public education

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
Read Full Bio
Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with Randi Weingarten, the Teachers Union boss, about the warning bell she rings in her new book, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers."

She tells DeFede that opponents of public education are trying to destroy two pillars of education – critical thinking and pluralism. Hurting the first chips away at people's ability to tell fact from fiction, while the latter is to destroy community and create isolation. Both, Weingarten says, are textbook authoritarian tactics.

Guest: Randi Weingarten/President, American Federation of Teachers  

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue