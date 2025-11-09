Why public education is under attack | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks with Randi Weingarten, the Teachers Union boss, about the warning bell she rings in her new book, “Why Fascists Fear Teachers.” She tells Jim that opponents of public education are trying to destroy two pillars of education – critical thinking, and pluralism. Hurting the first chips away at people’s ability to tell fact from fiction, while the latter is to destroy community and create isolation. Both, Weingarten says, are textbook authoritarian tactics. Guest: Randi Weingarten/President, American Federation of Teachers