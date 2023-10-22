Facing South Florida for Oct. 22: Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristan Murphy
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede spent two years investigating Tristan Murphy's gruesome death, while he was a prison inmate and his mental health condition not properly treated prior to his taking his own life in prison. Jim's powerful one-hour documentary is set to premiere this coming Wednesday night at 10 p.m.
