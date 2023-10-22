Watch CBS News
Facing South Florida for Oct. 22: Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristan Murphy

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede spent two years investigating Tristan Murphy's gruesome death, while he was a prison inmate and his mental health condition not properly treated prior to his taking his own life in prison. Jim's powerful one-hour documentary is set to premiere this coming Wednesday night at 10 p.m.

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on October 22, 2023 / 10:30 AM

