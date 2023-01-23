FAA: Piper pilot made "unauthorized" landing along Krome Avenue
MIAMI - The pilot of a small plane made an unexpected landing in northwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning.
The FAA said the Piper aircraft made an "unauthorized landing" along Krome Ave and Okeechobee Road.
The spot where the pilot touched down, a little after 11 a.m., was a couple of hundred feet from a construction site.
No injuries were reported.
