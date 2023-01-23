Watch CBS News
FAA: Piper pilot made "unauthorized" landing along Krome Avenue

MIAMI - The pilot of a small plane made an unexpected landing in northwest Miami-Dade late Monday morning.

The FAA said the Piper aircraft made an "unauthorized landing" along Krome Ave and Okeechobee Road.

The spot where the pilot touched down, a little after 11 a.m., was a couple of hundred feet from a construction site.

No injuries were reported.

First published on January 23, 2023 / 12:52 PM

