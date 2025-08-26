Everglades wildfire in Broward fully contained after burning nearly 50,000 acres

Massive wildfire continues to burn in Broward County, affecting air quality

A massive Everglades wildfire that scorched close to 50,000 acres in western Broward County has been fully contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

On Tuesday, the agency's interactive fire map no longer displayed the blaze.

Progress after a week of firefighting

The Florida Forest Service said Monday the fire had reached 95% containment after crews used heavy equipment and made airdrops to gain control. By then, the blaze had consumed 48,000 acres.

The wildfire began a week earlier as two separate brush fires—the Mile Marker 39 Fire and the Sawgrass Fire—that merged last Wednesday morning.

"They have burned land nearly twice the size of the entire Disney World Resort complex in Kissimmee, just south of Orlando," said Michelle Danielson with the Florida Forest Service.

The primary fuel for the blaze was sawgrass.

Smoke impacted Broward

For much of last week, smoke from the fire drifted east, prompting warnings to residents sensitive to particle pollution.

By Friday, Broward's Natural Resource Division said air quality had improved to moderate, aided by a seabreeze that pushed smoke westward.

Air quality remained moderate Saturday, then improved to good on Sunday and again Monday, according to AirNow.gov.

Lightning blamed for start of fire

The Florida Forest Service said the fire started after severe thunderstorms last Monday evening.

Forest Service supervisor Thom Coletti said he witnessed the lightning strikes that sparked the blazes while driving on U.S. 27.

The agency told CBS News Miami that the fire, located far inland northwest of Fort Lauderdale, did not threaten properties.