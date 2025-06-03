Edgewater residents frustrated as flooding returns after heavy rainfall

Another round of heavy rain brought flooding back to Miami's Edgewater neighborhood this week, leaving residents and tourists frustrated by what has become a familiar and ongoing issue.

"It was like really, really a lot of water," said Debora Castaneda, who has lived in Edgewater for the last four years and says she's seen little improvement despite city efforts.



Persistent problems despite city efforts

The City of Miami says it currently operates 13 stormwater pump stations in high-risk flood zones, with additional temporary pumps deployed to trouble spots, including one near Castaneda's building at North Bayshore Drive and NE 18th Street.

Still, residents say the flooding keeps coming.

"I don't see any difference, I don't think that it's helping or improving. I'm not saying it's getting worse, but every year we have a lot, a lot of issues," Castaneda said.

Video shared with CBS News Miami from Monday evening showed large pools of water covering streets and sidewalks, a sight that some locals tried to laugh off.



Tourists caught off guard

"I joked we got apartments with a view of the water, in a different sort of sense," said resident Cynthia Johnson.

But for visitors unfamiliar with Miami's flood-prone areas, the situation was a bit more jarring.

"I just don't know how people deal with it all of the time. All of a sudden you're in a puddle that's covering your car," said Tracey Danielski, a tourist from Toledo, Ohio.

For Castaneda, the frustration grows every time she checks the weather.

"Let's get out of Miami. No, I'm joking," she said. "But honestly, it's a big problem. It's a big issue."