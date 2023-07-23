Edgewater: Residents suffer as broken AC persists, health concerns rise

EDGEWATER -- Residents at 25 Biscayne Park are quite literally losing their cool after they say they've been without air conditioning since Wednesday.

"This is the second time in two months that the AC has completely gone out," said resident Belkenia Candelario.

"It's just a sauna basically. This is cooler; I'd rather sleep here than in my unit," said resident Rick Lozano as he pointed to the ground outside.

A group of residents tell CBS News Miami temperatures inside of their apartments are close to 90 degrees.

Many tenants, relying on fans and homemade air circulating contraptions to cool down.

"It's miserable. I have a baby, I have a year and a half old baby and he hasn't slept in days," said resident Jackie Eichler.

Residents say they've repeatedly reached out Melo Properties, the company that owns the building, about the broken air conditioning.

"There has been no response," said Candelario.

"You can raise the rent, but you can't fix the problems? Those problems have to be fixed," said resident Juan Perez.

The sweltering temperatures inside of the building, making some break out in heat rashes and creating serious health concerns for others.

"I'm worried I'm going to end up in the ER room," said Lozano.

Residents say they're at their wits end — and they just want the property manager to fix their air conditioning,

"To part all this time, without air conditioner, with this heat wave, it's cruel. It's cruel to everybody," said Perez.

We reached out to Melo Properties for comment about the air conditioning situation at 25 Biscayne Park and we're still waiting to hear back.