East Haven fire station adopts 6-month-old dog left in hot car

6-month-old beagle adopted by first responders in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. -- A 6-month-old beagle is now joining the ranks of the Connecticut first responders who saved him.

The mayor of East Haven says fire crews needed to step in to save him when he was left alone in a hot car.

The fire station adopted him, and he's now being named their official support dog.

Nearly 7,000 votes were cast in a poll to decide on the pup's name, with "Riggs" coming in first place.

East Haven's mayor says they look forward to the positive impact Riggs will have on first responders and the community.