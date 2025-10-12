Mother of Miami anti-violence advocate Dwight Wells shares message for son's shooter: "You should repent for your sins"

The mother of anti-violence advocate Dwight C. Wells is speaking out days after her activist son was shot and killed while he was playing dominoes outside his Miami restaurant.

Those who knew the 40-year-old Wells describe him as a God-fearing man who served his community in countless ways. He dedicated his life to helping the city and fought to help kids stay out of trouble through his "Bikes Up, Guns Down" movement, which brings awareness to gun violence in the City of Miami.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, dozens of people on bikes and quads gathered outside Winning And Won Turkey Legs, Wells' Liberty City restaurant, to honor him.

Wells was well-known in the community for his advocacy against gun violence, often helping families who lost loved ones who were shot and killed across Miami by putting together vigils and community events to spread awareness.

According to Miami Police, Wells was outside his restaurant playing dominoes on Friday night when someone came up and shot him. He was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died. Police are still searching for the suspect.

CBS News Miami caught up with Wells' mother earlier Sunday and asked her what her message was to his shooter.

"You just killed a praying woman's son and you killed a son who prays himself. He loved God, he shared people — he shared God with people everywhere," said Mary Brown, Wells' mother. "Listen shooter: When they catch you, I'm coming to court if God allows it. I want to hug you. I want to kiss you if the judge allows it. I want to tell you [that] you should repent for your sins because you have a choice for good or evil."

There will be a vigil outside of Wells' restaurant on Thursday night at 7 p.m. to honor his life. Police are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward and tipsters can remain anonymous.