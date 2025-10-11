Community activist shot and killed while playing dominoes outside his Liberty City restaurant, Miami Police say

An investigation is underway after a beloved community activist was shot and killed while he was playing dominoes outside his Miami restaurant on Friday night, police said.

The City of Miami Police told CBS News Miami that 40-year-old Dwight C. Wells, the founder of "Bikes Up, Guns Down," was the man who was shot and killed outside Winning And Won Turkey Legs, his Liberty City restaurant.

Around 9:20 p.m., Miami Police were called out to Winning And Won Turkey Legs on 5090 NW 17th Ave. regarding a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man -- later identified as Wells -- who had been critically shot. Miami Fire Rescue took Wells to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

According to police, Wells was playing dominoes with two other people when an unidentified suspect walked up to him and shot him, before running away from the scene.

A restaurateur who loved and was loved by his community

Wells, a 2004 graduate of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, was an active member of the Liberty City community, best known as one of the co-organizers of the "Wheels Up, Guns Down" annual event, a community movement similar to "Bikes Up, Guns Down," which focuses on putting an end to gun violence.

However, the movement has been criticized by law enforcement for some of the reckless motorbike and ATV riders who sometimes participate. Despite this, many people remember him as a "pillar to [their] community," as several individuals flooded his Facebook page with words of love for him and his family upon learning the news.

"He was always about change in the community," said one user.

"The most encouraging, positive, genuine person I've met," said another user. "Rest in power, my friend."

Miami Police is asking anyone with information on Wells' shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Police added that tipsters can remain anonymous.