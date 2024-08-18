Police investigate deadly crash that leaves car wrapped around pole in Doral

MIAMI — Police are investigating a deadly crash after finding a car wrapped around a pole in Doral in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Doral Police told CBS News Miami that the crash happened at the intersection of 10500 NW 12th St. and that Miami-Dade Police's Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

The driver has not been identified and no further details surrounding the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.