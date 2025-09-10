Driver critically injured after fiery crash involving Miami-Dade deputy's patrol car, officials say

Man critically injured after crashing into Miami-Dade deputy’s patrol car, officials say

One person was injured after a fiery crash involving a Miami-Dade deputy's patrol cruiser early Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, at about 2:30 a.m., an on-duty deputy was driving a marked vehicle in the area of 87th Avenue and SW 32nd Street when the deputy's vehicle was struck by a car.

The driver of that car lost control, crashed the vehicle into a tree, catching it on fire, the sheriff's office said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, extinguished the fire and transported the driver to a hospital in critical condition. The driver's name hasn't been released at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

Due to the scene, SW 87th Avenue is closed from SW 48th to 52nd Street, authorities said. Drivers should plan for alternate routes.

The incident is under investigation.