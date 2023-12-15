Watch CBS News
Local News

Double shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are investigating a double shooting on Friday evening. 

Police said they received several ShotSpotter notifications in the area of 3146 NW 19 Street at around 8:30 p.m.  

When responding officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and a female who had been shot in the foot. They were rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale. 

The man is in critical condition, while the female is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). 

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:36 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.