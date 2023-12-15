Double shooting under investigation in Lauderhill

MIAMI - Lauderhill police are investigating a double shooting on Friday evening.

Police said they received several ShotSpotter notifications in the area of 3146 NW 19 Street at around 8:30 p.m.

When responding officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and a female who had been shot in the foot. They were rushed to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.

The man is in critical condition, while the female is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lauderhill police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).