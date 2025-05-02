Doral high school teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student, police say

A J.C.Bermudez Doral Senior High School science teacher has been arrested after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a student, according to Doral police.

Edian Villar, 28, is facing several charges including unlawful sexual activity with a minor, child abuse and offenses against students by an authority figure.

According to his arrest report, Villar and a 17-year-old student were allegedly caught in the act at the school by a fellow teacher.

The teacher told police she had walked through a shared closet from her classroom to his on Thursday, and when she opened the door she saw them engaging in a sex act on his desk, according to the report.

She said when they saw her, Villar appeared startled and pulled up his underwear as she left the room, according to the report.

The teacher immediately reported what she saw to the school's principal Edward Smith.

Teen tells her side of the story

When investigators interviewed the teen, with her mother present, she admitted that she and Villar had been having sexual relations in his classroom, according to the report.

She told them their relationship started as a normal teacher-student relationship and then it progressed over the school year as Villar treated her special and showed her attention, according to investigators.

School and district respond to arrest

On Tuesday, Smith sent a message to parents informing them of what had happened.

"Edian Villar, a science teacher at the school, was recently arrested for a felony sexual misconduct with a student. The employee has been removed from the school site. Please contact the school for any additional information," he said.

Just three weeks ago the school posted that Villar was this year's rookie teacher of the year.

Miami-Dade Public Schools also issued a statement after the arrest. It read in part:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees.

The district said they had begun the process to terminate Villar.