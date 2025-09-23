Donald Trump presidential library one step closer to Miami, Florida Gov. DeSantis announces

President Trump is one step closer to getting his own presidential library in the place he calls home: South Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's spearheading the plan, announced Tuesday that he and the Florida Cabinet would take up the proposal during an upcoming meeting to build the Trump presidential library on a parking lot in Downtown Miami.

This comes after Miami Dade College's Board of Trustees voted Monday to transfer ownership of a Downtown Miami parking lot to the state of Florida, making it possible to dedicate the land to the project.

The parking lot's site, next to Miami's iconic Freedom Tower and across the street from MDC's Wolfson Campus, opens up 2.63 acres to build the library if approved by the the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund, a body created under Florida law that serves as the legal owner and manager of state-owned lands.

The board is set to meet to discuss the proposal on Sept. 30.

"President Trump has achieved results for the American people and made a lasting impact on our nation's history," DeSantis said in a statement. "No state has better delivered the President's agenda than the Free State of Florida, and we would be honored to house his presidential library here in his home state."

FAU and FIU were also interested in housing the Trump library

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Mr. Trump had previously been interested in Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton as the location for the library.

Florida International University had also expressed interest in housing the project. The Herald said Trump's son, Eric, helped vet sites earlier in the year and visited the parking lot next to the Freedom Tower.

Funding for the Donald J. Trump presidential library

Over the summer, President Trump's efforts to direct millions of dollars to his future library drew criticism.

"Many of the donations to Trump's future library are coming straight from companies and special interests that need a favor from Trump, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, said. "Right now there are no rules."

She and Sen. Richard Blumenthal introduced a bill that would regulate fundraising for presidential libraries.

The proceeds of four large legal settlements with the president are also reportedly going to be used to fund the library if the plan by the state of Florida is approved. They include the multi-million-dollar settlements from Trump's lawsuits against Meta, ABC News, X and Paramount (the parent company of CBS).

Florida Trump presidential library vote outlook

After the announcement, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared his excitement over the prospect of using Miami Dade College's land in the heart of Miami.

"Next week, the Florida Cabinet will vote to dedicate land at Miami Dade College to house the Presidential Library of Donald J. Trump. I'll be voting yes" Uthmeier wrote on X after the college board's vote. "Surviving two assassination attempts, securing the border, and rebuilding our nation's military are just a few stories this great library will tell."