Stabbing at luxury Brickell condo stuns residents as suspect later found dead after fall

A deadly stabbing on the 34th floor of a luxury Brickell high-rise early Sunday morning has left residents shaken and questioning building security, especially after police said the suspect later fell to his death.

Miami police responded around 2 a.m. Sunday to reports of a stabbing at the Icon Brickell complex. SWAT officers later searched a nearby building still under construction and found the male suspect dead. Investigators believe he fell, but it remains unclear if the fall was accidental or intentional.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victim and have not confirmed whether the suspect lived at Icon Brickell.

Brickell residents demand answers after high-rise stabbing

Residents like Ashley Mestre, who lives in a different tower of the complex with her husband and baby, said they're alarmed by the incident.

"It's a big red flag. I have a baby. Imagine that — at the end of the day, this is the same type of hallway we have," she told CBS News Miami.

Although residents typically need a key fob to access different parts of the building, Mestre noted that "If you really want to, you could take the stairs."

Mestre said management has offered little information to residents, citing that the incident occurred in another tower.

"They kinda gave us the story that they didn't feel that there was any need to make a statement," she said.

CBS News Miami reached out to management but has not received a response.

Suspect's death under investigation after SWAT search

Christian Tang, who runs a Brickell residents' Facebook group, said he's been flooded with questions about the stabbing.

"It makes a lot of members in the community feel uneasy about the safety of what's been going on in the last three, four months in the area," he said.

Miami Police Officer Mike Vega told CBS News Miami on Sunday that investigators are still trying to piece together what led up to the stabbing.

"We are totally clueless as to why this happened… There was no party going on and there was not a large group," Vega said.

Police Chief Manny Morales assured the public the case will be thoroughly investigated. As of Monday, police have not confirmed any relationship between the suspect and the victim.