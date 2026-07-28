Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis participates in his first training camp as a starter for the team

Malik Willis is ready for his first training camp as a starting quarterback.

The presumptive starter for the new-look Miami Dolphins has spent recent months gaining the confidence of those around him, learning a new playbook and building a rapport with his new array of receivers.

As Dolphins veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday, Willis said it felt almost like the first day of school.

"All the guys are excited to go," Willis said, "and we've just got to continue that up throughout camp and through the preseason and taking it into the season. Just building confidence and momentum."

The Dolphins signed Willis at the start of free agency soon after the decision to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa and accept an NFL-record $99 million dead cap hit over the next two years.

Willis, who is in line to become the franchise's 28th different starter since Dan Marino's final season in 1999, has a three-year, $67.5 million deal, with $45 million guaranteed — a clear sign of Miami's trust in him despite just three starts over the last two seasons. He completed 79% of his passes for 972 yards in those appearances, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan have deep familiarity with Willis from his time with the Packers.

Hafley was Green Bay's defensive coordinator the past two seasons. Sullivan spent 22 seasons in the Packers' organization. They were able to see what Willis did on the practice field, the film room, with the scout team and even interacting with people in the facility every day.

Hafley said he has seen a huge jump in the 27-year-old's confidence during Miami's offseason program.

"It was not just the reps with the players, but it was the reps of the same plays over and over again," Hafley said Tuesday. "Just building those cumulative reps, he started to feel comfortable with more plays than he did when he started."

Willis hosted a handful of workouts with some of his new receivers during the offseason to build chemistry.

"I think all reps are good reps," Willis said. "Obviously when you can work through things and figure your guys out, I think it's the best of both worlds really."

The receivers on Miami's roster include Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington, Theo Wease Jr. and Jalen Tolbert along with rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. Third-round pick Chris Bell will begin camp on the non-football injury list as he recovers from an ACL injury from college.

Following the trade of receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos and the release of Tyreek Hill, Miami's receiver room is made up of players who will be looking to prove they can be No. 1 receiving options.

"We all play football at a high level or we wouldn't be in the NFL," Willis said. "Every team has good players, it's just putting them in position to be successful. All the guys that have big names at one point didn't have a big name, and I think that's how it goes. You've just got to prove it, and that's where we're at right now."

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