Miami Dolphins 2026 schedule revealed: Dates set for all preseason and regular season games

The NFL officially released the full 2026 schedule Thursday night, including all the Miami Dolphins preseason and regular season matchups.

Miami is scheduled to play three preseason games in August, including two at home. All three games will be on CBS Miami.

The Dolphins are expected to open the preseason on Aug. 14 against the Washington Commanders in Washington before returning home for games against the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

Dolphins preseason schedule 2026

Week 1: Aug. 14 at Washington Commanders, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Miami)

Week 2: Aug. 22 vs. New York Giants, 4 p.m. ET (CBS Miami)

Week 3: Aug. 28 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 7 p.m. ET (CBS Miami)

Miami Dolphins schedule 2026

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 13, at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4 at Minnesota Vikings, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 25 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15 at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 20 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Sunday, Jan 3 vs. Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: TBD at New England Patriots

Miami's home opponents for the 2026 season are the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins' road opponents include the Bills, Patriots, Jets, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.